3 dead, 18 first responders hospitalized after hazmat incident at New Mexico home

Mountainair, N.M. (KVIA) -- Three people died and 18 first responders were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance at a home in Mountainair, New Mexico, Wednesday, officials said.

Mountainair an hour and 15 minute drive from Albuquerque.

(Courtesy: KVIA/Google Maps)

New Mexico State Police said it helped the Torrance County Sheriff's Office with what was thought to be a suspected overdose. Police found four unresponsive people inside the home, three of which died.

At the home, 18 first responders had symptoms like nausea and dizziness after being exposed to the substance. They went to the University of New Mexico Hospital with the fourth person found in the home.

According to Mountainair Fire & Rescue Thursday, two EMTs are still in the hospital in stable condition. The town's EMS chief has been released, Mountainair Mayor Peter Nieto said.

NMSP said investigators believe the substance transmitted through contact and is not airborne.

(Courtesy: KOAT)

Mayor Nieto said he closed the town hall for Thursday because employees and EMS workers experienced an "extremely difficult and emotional morning and continue to carry that weight."

"I believe they deserve time to rest, recover, and decompress," the mayor said on Facebook.

The mayor said first responders from Mountainair, Bernalillo and Torrance Counties, NMSP and FBI Albuquerque helped with the situation.