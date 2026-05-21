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Border Patrol El Paso Sector honors agents who died in the line of duty

Heriberto Perez, KVIA
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Published 11:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector honored the lives of 161 agents who have fallen in the line of duty during a memorial ceremony held in Far East El Paso Thursday.

Family members of some of the fallen agents; members of Border Patrol, CBP and BORTAC; among other local law enforcement agencies, gathered today at the Socorro Independent School District Student Activities Complex.

ABC-7 spoke with the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Rodney S. Scott and with Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent in El Paso Sector, Jesse D. Muñoz, about the lives the agency has lost in the field and the message they have for the families of those lost.

Watch the full story tonight on our later newscasts.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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