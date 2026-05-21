El Paso woman pleads guilty to killing husband, sentenced to 20 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman pleaded guilty to murdering her husband and received a 20-year prison sentence, according to court records.

Court records show Martinez pleaded guilty May 13.

In December 2023, Luz Elena Martinez reportedly told police she shot her husband, Jose Luis Avalos Reyes after he attacked her.

Crimes Against Persons detectives interviewed Martinez after and found "inconsistencies" in evidence.

It happened on a House on French Place off Delta Drive in South-Central El Paso. According to documents ABC-7 obtained, Martinez called 911 to report herself for shooting her husband.

Police met with Martinez, who sat inside a van parked in front of the house, and three witnesses, documents said.

Inside, police found him dead at the house with a pistol on a nightstand next to the bed where he was laying.

Officers also found a knife in his non-dominant hand, according to documents.

Martinez told officer she was sexually assaulted and requested a lawyer, documents said. She also reportedly told the witnesses she shot her husband. She also called one of the witnesses before calling 911 to report herself.

Documents said a sexual assault nurse examined Martinez, who told the nurse her husband came at her with a knife, so she shot him.

Investigators found out Martinez' husband had an affair. Martinez hired a private investigator to follow him and hired a lawyer for divorce, documents said.

Evidence from the murder scene suggested her husband was laying on the bed and Martinez shot him at a close distance, documents said.

Documents said the evidence contradicts what Martinez told the nurse because she alleged he stood up with the knife.

In March 2024, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Martinez at the 5700 block of Alameda Avenue.