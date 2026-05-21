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Free guided Memorial Day hike at McKelligon Canyon

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Published 3:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a guided Memorial Day hike Monday morning.

We Hike said its holiday hike is open for all abilities; you can run, walk, carry weight or go at your own pace.

The hike starts at 7:30 a.m. at McKelligon Canyon (1500 McKelligon Canyon Rd). We Hike said the group will start at the gate on the right facing the mountain.

We Hike suggests arriving at 7 a.m. for time to park andsign in.

Hikers can take strollers and their pets, but pets must be on a leash, the organization said.

The hiking nonprofit suggests bringing:

  • Water (at least two liters)
  • Closed-toe shoes
  • Sun protection like a hat
  • Snacks and personal medication
  • Hiking sticks
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Gabrielle Lopez

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