Health advisory calls for kids to cut their screen time

WASHINGTON (KVIA) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Surgeon General is calling on kids to cut their time spent on screens. Wednesday, officials issued an advisory on the harms of screen use and a "toolkit" on how to combat them.

While the advisory said it's from the surgeon general, officials collaborated on it, since there's no confirmed surgeon general right now. President Trump nominated Dr. Nicole Saphier to the position, but no dates have been scheduled for a confirmation.

According to the HHS, national estimates show children average seven to nine hours a day on screens. It said the excessive usage is linked to real-world harm.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said, “Children today spend more time on screens than sleeping, exercising, or engaging face-to-face with family and friends — and we are seeing the consequences in rising rates of anxiety, depression, obesity, and developmental challenges."

The advisory mentions worries about teenagers' behavior, especially behaviors related to social media.

The advisory lists warning signs of harmful screen use, including:

Irritability when devices are taken away

Secrecy about online behavior

Not participating in screen-free activities

The toolkit lists some steps to develop healthier habits when using the internet. HHS said children pay attention to adults' behaviors, including their screen time habits. The advisory said adults should model healthy screen use for children to follow.

Another solution the HHS suggested involved redirecting children's attention to healthier, screen-free activities like sports, homework or creative hobbies.

Other suggested habits in the advisory include:

Delaying screen time from young children

Using parental controls and monitoring what children are viewing online

Create a schedule where everyone disconnects from using a screen, such as mealtimes

The suggestions aren't targeted toward just families, but also schools and tech companies.

For example, the HHS recommended schools limit or ban using digital devices to teach students, improve online safety awareness and encourage children to interact in-person.

It also suggested tech companies prioritize user well-being by making safety settings easier for families to use.

You can read the full advisory and toolkit below.