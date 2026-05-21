Suspect in Las Cruces church shooting faces more charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A 40-year-old man suspected of damaging a Las Cruces Catholic church with a gun in early May now faces additional charges. Thursday, Las Cruces police said Matthew Albian Alarcon was charged for attempted burglary and "possession of a suspicious device."

On May 4 at about 4:30 a.m., security video from St. Genevieve's Catholic Church on Espina Street showed a man parking a dark-colored car, LCPD said. The man got out of the car and started shooting the gun toward the church.

This image, captured from surveillance video, shows the suspect who discharged multiple rounds into the exterior of St. Genevieve's Catholic Church on May 4, 2026.

The gunfire damaged two parts of the church, which no one was in at the time, according to police.

A week later, LCPD said one of its officers noticed Alarcon and 36-year-old Juan Manuel Garcia loitering near a car in front of Miller Guns and Ammo on north Telshor Boulevard. The officer determined they were planned to break into and burglarize the store, police said.

After searching the car, officers found a handgun. Alarcon claimed it was his, but LCPD said it was reported to be stolen.

LCPD said officers compared video of the car from the church shooting and determined it matched the car in front of the gun store, which Alarcon drove.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Alarcon's home May 19 and found a "suspicious device" with components used to start fires. The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad safely took the device for investigation.

Officers arrested Alarcon May 14.

He faces felony counts of desecration of a church, receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of burglary tools, attempted burglary and two counts of conspiracy.

LCPD said it's working with federal partners for possible additional charges.

Alarcon was scheduled for a pre-trial detention hearing Wednesday. LCPD said he'll be initially be held without bond.

Meanwhile, Garcia was arrested May 17 and charged with felony counts of attempted burglary and two counts of conspiracy.