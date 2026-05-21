Skip to Content
News

White Sands to showcase Santa Fe photographer’s ‘perspectives on the dunefield’

KVIA/File
By
Published 11:04 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Santa Fe-based photographer will showcase his work featuring White Sands National Park later this month.

Craig Varjabedian is an award-winning photographer who captured White Sands' landscape for years, the National Park Service said.

On May 31, he will reflect on his time photographing the national park at the visitor center theater (19955 US-70, Alamogordo, New Mexico). The presentation is free and lasts from 1-3 p.m.

Varjabedian's online portfolio has various shots of White Sands' dunes, visitors and skies. He'll also sell and autograph books with his photos.

NPS said his presentation will help visitors appreciate the natural environment the park protects.

You can find more information on the presentation at the Western National Parks website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.