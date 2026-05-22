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El Paso veteran receives Purple Heart medal 58 years after combat injury

Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/06/2024
Richard Andrade
Acquired Through MGN Online on 08/06/2024
By
New
Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso veteran received his long-overdue Purple Heart medal in the mail. The Borderland community celebrated this honor with a ceremony Friday morning.

Jose Magdaleno was wounded in combat during the Vietnam War in 1968.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Lone Star Chapter 393 said many Vietnam veterans weren't properly honored at the time. The Purple Heart medal symbolizes their courage, sacrifice and resilience.

"This is more about presenting a medal," said the chapter's commander, Roberto Garza. "It's about honoring a man who sacrificed for his country and making sure his service is recognized the right way, in front of his family, fellow veterans and this community."

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