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Emergence Health Network clients ‘shine bright’ at prom

KVIA
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Published 5:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Prom season hit Emergence Health Network Friday. Clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities got to "shine bright" at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center.

EHN's Director of Communications Noreen Jaramillo said the Shine Bright Prom gave clients a day of "fun, excitement and unforgettable memories" for those who never had the opportunity to attend the high school tradition.

Kristen Daugherty CEO of EHN said Friday's prom gave their clients an experience "some of us take for granted."

Students from the Milan Institute of Cosmetology did prom attendees' hair and makeup for free, EHN said. The network also made corsages and boutonnieres.

The Shine Bright Prom started before the 2020 pandemic. Daugherty said the dance went on hiatus out of caution since some of EHN's clients have compromised immune systems.

Now that EHN's prom is back, Daugherty hopes it continues to bring clients together to dance.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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