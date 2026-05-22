Good Vibes Only: Every Little Blessing Preschool nurtures bright futures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—Every Little Blessing (ELB) is a local preschool dedicated to supporting the development of children with Down syndrome and other educational needs.

The center was founded in 2018. The director of academics, Jessica Quinn, said the preschool celebrates the uniqueness of every child! She said most parents learn about ELB through word of mouth.

For Borderland parent Lydia Rios, she has seen the positive impact the school has had on her son, Noah. He was born with Down syndrome and is also autistic.

She described her son as incredibly smart. "He is wild. He is hilarious. He's a little class clown. He loves making new friends. Noah doesn't know strangers."

Her son has been enrolled at ELB for four years. Thanks to the center, her son is able to better communicate using a communication device.

“I see how much he learns from them and vice versa. I think that's what makes this place special: even the kids who are typically developing are learning from kids like mine,” Rios said.

Quinn said many parents express how thankful they are!

“Parents come back to you later and tell you what a difference you've made in their child's life long term is a really great compliment,” Quinn said.

At ELB, children are able to learn empathy and understanding. They also foster a culture of inclusion and kindness. Quinn said another benefit is the small student-to-teacher ratio.

”I think getting to spend the amount of time with our kids and our families, we really do become a team together. So I think that's the most special part,” Quinn said.

Rios said Every Little Blessing Preschool has helped her son blossom!

“He doesn't want to leave this place. So it's hard to get him to go home,” she said.

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