High gas prices hurting Memorial Day travelers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices are at a four-year high in the United States this Memorial Day Weekend.

The national average is at $4.55 per gallon. Texas is lower at $4.09, but it's still making an impact for travelers.

"It's a lot more than it used to be because we would pay usually about half that," said Randy Cox. Him and his wife were at the end of a 19-hour road trip from Idaho. They said they had to keep track of when they were getting paid to make sure they could afford to make the trip.

"It's a little discouraging because I love taking road trips, and that's kind of the American thing is being able to get on the road and just go and enjoy time with the family and go places," said Cox. "That's why we have our national parks, and it's making it harder to want to be able to go out there because how much it costs just to get from one spot to the next."

Cox said that in Idaho they had to pay nearly $35 for gas after just an hour and a half of driving.

Cox hasn't seen many crazy drivers yet, but he thinks it's because less people are out on the roads with the high prices.

"Usually there's people going crazy all over the roads, and there were a lot more people just driving cautious and not really like pulling hard away from trucks and stuff like that."