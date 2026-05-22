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Las Cruces Border Patrol holds taco fundraiser for flight nurse killed in plane crash

Las Cruces Border Patrol MWR
By
Updated
today at 11:34 AM
Published 10:14 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Border Patrol Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting a fundraiser in honor of a flight nurse killed in a plane crash near the Capitan Mountain area.

Lincoln County said a medical plane with four passengers crashed. The cause is still under investigation. A growing fire is tied to the crash.

 Trans Aero MedEvac, a medical transportation company identified the victims:

  • Keelan Clark, Generation Jets Pilot
  • Ali Kawsara, Generation Jets Pilot
  • Sarah Clark, Trans Aero MedEvac Flight Nurse
  • Jamie Novick, Trans Aero MedEvac Flight Nurse

Friday's fundraiser is for Clark and her family. The Las Cruces Border Patrol MWR and Los Corrales Mexican Food will sell birria taco plates until 1 p.m. at the Border Patrol Station (3120 N. Main St.).

Each plate costs $15, according to the Border Patrol MWR. Plates include 3 tacos, rice, beans, consomé, lime and onions.

To order, text (915) 666-1572.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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