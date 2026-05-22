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Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

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Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury sentenced a 47-year-old man to 33 years in prison Thursday for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Kevin Jerome Wood's case started in January 2022, District Attorney James Montoya's Office said Friday. The victim told their mother Woods sexually abused them when they were 6 years old, according to Montoya's office.

“This case began when the victim was still a young child, and it has taken years to reach this conclusion,” said Montoya. “No victim should have to wait that long for accountability. Our Office continues to work to move long-pending cases forward, and we deeply appreciate the jury’s careful attention to the evidence and their service in bringing this case to a just resolution.”

Montoya's office said Woods is not eligible for parole, will serve his sentence day-to-day and will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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