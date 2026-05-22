Scam alert: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warns about fake warrant calls

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With increased scam calls, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office made a public warning about people claiming to be members of the sheriff's office.

Friday, EPCSO said callers are telling residents they have an active warrant and have to pay to avoid arrest.

The scammers ask for payment over the phone, through text or mobile apps, the sheriff's office said. Scammers also use fake numbers to make it look like the call comes from a legitimate law enforcement agency.

"We will never call you to demand payment for a warrant, nor will we request payment over the phone, by text, or through any type of app," EPCSO said in a statement.

The sheriff's office suggested residents to hang up and not send any personal or financial information.

Additionally, you can call the sheriff's office or search through its website to confirm whether you have an active warrant.

EPCSO said any call that creates a sense of urgency or threatens arrest is a strong indicator of a scam.