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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Discord for alleged child grooming, exploitation

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Published 4:32 PM

AUSTIN (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Discord for allegedly allowing child predators to "groom and exploit kids while deceiving" the public about the platform's safety.

Discord is a online chat platform popular among video game players. Paxton alleged Discord doesn't have enough protection for minors in its default settings.

The lawsuit references 35 cases where adults were arrested for grooming or sexual assault using Discord. Another 165 cases involved alleged messages with child sexual abuse material.

The attorney general started investigating Discord in October 2025 amid reports the suspect who allegedly killed Charlie Kirk used the platform.

Attorney General Paxton said he wants discord to default all safety settings to its maximum protection. He also wants Discord to pay back revenue made from the alleged unlawful conduct.

The state is seeking up to $10,000 per violation in civil penalties per violation of the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, attorney's fees and costs, Paxton said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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