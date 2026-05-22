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Texas governor appoints El Pasoan to lead Borderland transportation projects

KVIA
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Published 3:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott reappointed an El Pasoan to a political subdivision where transportation planning and project leaders partner with the state to deliver projects to the El Paso region.

Friday, Gov. Abbott announced he reappointed Joyce Wilson to the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority, where she's currently the Chair.

Wilson is the former CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, a workforce development entity under the state workforce commission.

Wilson was also El Paso's first city manager from 2004-2014, Gov. Abbott's office said.

The governor first appointed Wilson to the Camino Real RMA in 2019. Her reappointment is for a term that was set to expire Feb. 1, 2027.

Camino Real RMA worked on returning El Paso's streetcars for the first time since 1974, its website said. It also removed tolls from the César Chávez Express Toll Lanes on Loop 375.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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