Texas families can find free summer meal sites after school lets out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is reminding families that children can continue receiving free meals this summer after school cafeterias close, with meal sites expected to begin operating on or around June 1.

The Texas Department of Agriculture administers the Summer Meal Programs, which provide free meals to children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 in low-income areas.

Meals are served through partnerships with schools, churches, city governments and nonprofit organizations across the state.

“I’m proud to partner with these organizations, and I encourage all Texans to support their efforts by telling families about the Summer Meal Programs and how to find a meal site convenient for them,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said. “Texas children should look forward to summer with excitement for the free time to spend with friends and family, rather than facing uncertainty about having enough food to eat. Working together we can ensure more children have the nutrition they need this summer.”

Families can find nearby meal sites by visiting SummerFood.org to use an interactive map or by calling 2-1-1 to speak with a live operator in English or Spanish.

State officials said families should use those tools to confirm meal site dates, times and service details. Some rural locations may offer multi-day meal bundles for families who cannot attend a site every day.

TDA officials said meal sites operate in designated areas where more than half of children are eligible for free or reduced price meals through the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

Meals are available at no cost to eligible participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. Eligible participants include children 18 and younger, as well as adults 19 and older with a mental or physical disability who are enrolled in a qualifying school program.

Families can find more information at SummerFood.org or by contacting the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Division.