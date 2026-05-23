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Secret Service, FBI respond to reports of ‘shots fired’ near White House

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Secret Service, FBI respond to reports of 'shots fired' near White House

The White House North Lawn was cleared by Secret Service on Saturday.

BySelina WangLuke BarrJack Date, and Ivan Pereira

May 23, 2026, 5:04 PM

The White House North Lawn was cleared by the Secret Service on Saturday evening after the sound of apparent gun shots.

In a social media post, the Secret Service said it was aware of reports of shots fired near the White House.

PHOTO: A member of the U.S. Secret Service watches holding his weapon after alleged gunshots were heard nearby, at the White House in Washington
A member of the U.S. Secret Service watches holding his weapon after alleged gunfire was heard nearby, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2026.Nathan Howard/Reuters

"We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," the Secret Service said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that the agency is on scene and assisting the Secret Service. 

"We will update the public as we’re able," Patel said. 

Reporters were told to sprint into the White House Press Briefing Room.

PHOTO: A U.S. Secret Service agent runs after alleged gunshots were heard nearby, at the White House in Washington
A U.S. Secret Service agent runs after alleged gunshots were heard nearby, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2026.Nathan Howard/Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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