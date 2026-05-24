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Fallen El Paso soldier to be remembered during NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race

Jerry Markland / NASCAR
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Published 12:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- NASCAR has announced that during this year's Coca-Cola 600 race, fallen El Paso native First Sergeant Glenn L. Harris will be honored at Sunday's race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

As a part of remembering the fallen service members during the Memorial weekend, NASCAR and its Cup Series teams honors the fallen through the 600 Miles of Remembrance program.

During the race, every car in the Coca-Cola 600 field carries the name of a fallen service member on its windshield header.

The car that will have First Sergeant Harris's name will be No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nememchek during the race.

NASCAR

First Sergeant Harris served 16 years in the Army and during his service received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for his actions and leadership during Operation Black Hawk Down. During a airborne exercise on December 4, 1994 at Fort Benning, GA, First Sergeant Harris and two others landed in the Chattahoochee River. According to officials, a safety boat reached him first but Harris told the rescuers to assist the other Rangers before himself, Harris drowned a few moments later.

1SG Harris is survived by his wife, Sandy, and daughters, Tara & Heather, and is remembered as a devoted husband, father, & leader who put his Rangers first and lived a life defined by character, unwavering leadership & sacrifice.

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