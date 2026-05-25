Chemical tank in Southern California no longer under threat of explosion, officials say

A leak or explosion could have caused an environmental disaster, officials said.

By Julia Jacobo

May 25, 2026, 9:54 AM

The failing chemical tank in Southern California that caused tens of thousands of people to evacuate is no longer presenting a threat of explosion, according to officials.

The temperature is declining within the chemical tank at an aerospace facility in Garden Grove, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles, eliminating concerns that the tank could explode and cause of a catastrophic fireball, local authorities said on Monday morning.

"We are happy to report that the threat of a BLEVE [Boiling Liquid Expanding Vapor Explosion] is now off the table," Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Interim Chief TJ McGovern said during an update. "That threat has been eliminated."

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Water is sprayed on a damaged tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., May 24, 2026.Ethan Swope/AP Photo

However, evacuation orders remain, OCFA Division Chief Craig Covey noted.

"We want to be clear that the evacuation zones are still in play," he said. "Please abide by those evacuation zones."

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On Thursday, a chemical tank filled with toxic chemicals at GKN Aerospace, a manufacturing company that builds engines and landing gear for both commercial and military aircraft, was showing signs of overheating, which could cause it to overheat or spill, officials said.

The 34,000-gallon tank contained methyl methacrylate, an industrial chemical used in plastic manufacturing, according to the OCFA. The chemical is primarily a respiratory irritant. Short-term exposure can cause skin and eye irritation, as well as breathing problems, according to the EPA.

A family sets up tents after evacuating from their homes after a chemical leak from a large storage tank threatened residents, in Garden Grove, California, May 24, 2026.Blake Fagan/AFP via Getty Images

The "unprecedented" situation caused officials to order about 50,000 people in the vicinity to evacuate in case a leak sent toxic fumes wafting through the neighborhood or cause an explosion could result in a dangerous fireball. California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency in Orange County in response to the incident.

Authorities then worked to cool down the bulging tank to prevent it from exploding. The crack in the tank discovered by firefighters on late Saturday relieved some of the pressure within the tank, Covey said.

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While officials were confident that the crack wouldn't lead to any chemical leaks, they continued to monitor air quality in the region.

Any areas outside of the roughly 10-square-mile evacuation zone "are currently considered completely safe and day-to-day activities can continue as normal," the OCFA said in an update Sunday afternoon.

Roads remain closed after residents were evacuated following a chemical leak from a large storage tank that threatened nearby homes in Garden Grove, Calif., May 24, 2026.Blake Fagan/AFP via Getty Images

Within the zone are schools, hospitals, nursing homes, fire and law enforcement stations and critical infrastructure. Multiple roads were also closed in the area.

"We appreciate your support and the patience while we work through this incident together," Covey said.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Nadine El-Bawab and Jaclyn Lee contributed to this report.