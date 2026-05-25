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Locally shot film “Shark Thrash” to have free screening in Las Cruces

Film Las Cruces
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Published 11:01 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Film Las Cruces announced Monday that there will be a free screening of the new movie "Shark Thrash," which was filmed in Las Cruces.

The Asylum, an independent film company well known for the film franchise "Sharknado," Film Las Cruces and The Rio Grande Theatre will host the free screening June 6th at 6 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a Q&A after the screening with members of the cast and the crew.

The film follows a family in a small town on vacation. Tropical storms begin, causing a storm surge of floods that bring great white sharks inland. The family must survive many challenges and work together as a family.

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Armando Ramirez

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