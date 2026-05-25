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Memorial ceremony held for WWII Veteran in Santa Teresa

KVIA
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Published 12:48 PM

SANTA TERESA, NM (KVIA) -- Sunday, a memorial ceremony and celebratory gala tribute was held at Santa Teresa Veterans Park in Santa Teresa to honor the life and legacy of Captain Richard Nathan Azar.

Captain Azar was decorated veteran of the United States Army Air Corps who flew 50 missions in the South Pacific theater and notably served as the pilot captain for First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s South Pacific Tour.

Organizers say the tribute featured several high-profile honors, including the formal unveiling of a permanent memorial stone dedicated to his wartime service. The ceremony also opened with an aerial performance by the Southwest Skydivers of Santa Teresa, as well a performance of the National Anthem feature guitarist Ted Nugget.

"Captain Azar represented the very best of the Greatest Generation," said event organizers. "This
tribute ensures that his dedication to aviation and his selfless service to this nation are never
forgotten by the country, community, and family he loved so dearly."

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Armando Ramirez

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