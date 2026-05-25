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Mother arrested after allegedly falsifying documents to visit son in jail

EPCSO
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today at 3:26 PM
Published 4:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Nancy Alvarez is facing charges after allegedly falsifying documents to visit her incarcerated son in the Jail Annex.

Officials say that on May 12, 2026, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Jail Annex in to report of a woman suspected of falsifying documents to get into the facility.

During the investigation, detectives identified Alvarez as the individual who falsified government records and used a Public Investigator status to see her son.

On May 21, 2026, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Alvarez for Tampering with Government Records, with a bond set at $5,000.

On May 22, 2026, detectives secured an additional warrant for the same charge, also with a $5,000 bond. Later that day, Alvarez was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to jail records, she has since been released after posting bail.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office
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