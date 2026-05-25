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US forces target missile launch sites, boats in ‘self-defense’ strikes in Iran: CENTCOM

US Navy
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Published 6:00 PM

By David Brennan and Meredith Deliso

Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 5:18 PM MDT

U.S. forces on Monday launched what U.S. Central Command described as "self-defense strikes" in southern Iran.

"U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement. "Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines. U.S. Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire."

A U.S. Navy fighter jet launches from aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.US Navy

The strikes were conducted in the area of Bandar Abbas, which is where Iran’s main naval base is located, according to Hawkins. 

-ABC News' Steven Beynon

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