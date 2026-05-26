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CASA Auto commits $1 million for future Deck Plaza dog park

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Published 3:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The future Deck Plaza project received its first private donation of $1 million from CASA Auto Group, the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation said Tuesday.

The money will go toward the future "Casa Auto Group Dog Park." Large and small dogs will be able to enjoy their own space, the foundation said.

"My hope is that this is a space for all El Pasoans, and I know that it's going to create economic development and improve quality of life," CASA Auto CEO Ronnie Lowenfield said.

CASA Auto employees, their dogs and Chico the Chihuahua made a special appearance at the investment announcement.

The foundation said the project could generate nearly $1 billion over 30 years. The foundation has been trying to raise at least $35 million in private funding to add spaces like an amphitheater and playgrounds, it said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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