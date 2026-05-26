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City of El Paso releases Data Center Policy Framework draft

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Published 4:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the City of El Paso released a draft of its Data Center Policy Framework for the public to look at and give feedback. It comes as part of the city's mission of a "transparent process for evaluating future hyperscale data center development."

“This draft framework reflects the concerns we’ve heard from people across El Paso about water, infrastructure, energy demand, and the long-term impacts on our community,” said Mayor Renard Johnson.

More than 814 residents participated in meetings and an online survey to build the policy draft, according to the city. Residents gave feedback focused on water use, electricity demand, utility rate, environmental impact, land use, community protections and other issues.

The draft framework includes proposed policy recommendations like:

  • Requiring hyperscale data centers to obtain special permits instead of being allowed “by right” in eligible zoning districts.
  • Establishing stronger environmental and utility performance standards related to water use, energy use, noise and emissions.
  • Encouraging Community Benefit Agreements tied to future developments to support workforce, infrastructure, hiring locally and other community priorities.
  • Expanding state and federal advocacy efforts related to transparency, utility protections and infrastructure impacts.
  • Recommending a pause on public land sales for hyperscale data center use until policies are formally considered by the city council.

Also Tuesday, the city council unanimously voted to adopt a policy opposing the recruitment and incentivization of future hyperscale data centers in El Paso.

You can read the full draft below. The city said you can comment feedback on the document through its website.

City of El Paso Data Center Policy Framework draftDownload
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Gabrielle Lopez

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