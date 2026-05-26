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County Judge Samaniego to declare June 13 & 14 as “Viva La Lucha Weekend” 

El Paso County
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Published 11:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego invites runners, fans, and supporters of professional wrestling or lucha libre to attend the presentation of a resolution declaring June 13th and 14th as “Viva La Lucha Weekend” in El Paso County.

The resolution presentation will be hosted during an upcoming meeting of the Commissioner’s Court, scheduled for Monday, June 1st at 9:30 a.m., at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

This recognition celebrates the third annual Viva La Lucha 5K race, held on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Organizers from Viva La Lucha 5K say that proceeds from the race will help League of Heroes and other community initiatives in the Borderland.

Participants and supporters of the Viva La Lucha 5K race will have the opportunity to attend a live afternoon wrestling event following the morning race.

The El Paso Sports Commission, Viva La Lucha 5K organizers, Lucha League Wrestling, La Esquina Ruda Restaurant in Ciudad Juárez, professional wrestlers, and local sportscasters will formally receive the resolution. After receiving the resolution members of the lucha libre community are said to speak on the cultural significance of lucha libre as an art form rooted in Hispanic and Mexican-American communities.

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el paso
lucha libre
Viva La Lucha 5K

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Armando Ramirez

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