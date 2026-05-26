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Man arrested, charged for allegedly stalking with a drone

EPCSO
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Published 4:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly using a drone to stalk someone, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

On May 23, deputies went to the 500 block of Paseo Modesto Drive near Darrington Road in Far East El Paso for a family violence call.

EPCSO said a victim reported Cristobal Gonzalez for allegedly following them to their house, damaged property and "caused them to fear for their safety due to prior incidents."

Surveillance video showed Gonzales used a drone to watch the home, EPCSO said.

Deputies found Gonzalez at the 13000 block of Powick Drive near Bob Hope Drive and took him into custody, EPCSO said.

Detectives found a drone and controller in his car after executing a search warrant.

Deputies booked Gonzalez into the county detention facility on stalking, theft and trespassing charges. His bond totaled $27,000, EPCSO said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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