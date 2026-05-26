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Multiple people injured in chemical vat implosion at facility in Washington state

KATU
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New
Published 12:22 PM

The injuries included chemical burns, authorities said.

By Meredith Deliso

May 26, 2026, 10:20 AM

Multiple people were injured in a chemical vat implosion at a facility in Washington state, authorities said.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company in Longview, fire authorities said.

The "hazardous materials incident" occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., the Longview Fire Department said. The implosion involved a vat of chemical treatment product, it said. Authorities initially referred to the incident as a chemical explosion.

Police tape is shown at the scene of the Nippon Dynawave plant in Longview, Wash., after a hazardous materials incident following an implosion, on May 26, 2026.KATU

Multiple people suffered injuries, including chemical burns, and were transported by ambulance to area hospitals, the fire department said. The extent of their injuries is unclear, it said.

"Fire crews and a Hazardous Materials Team remain on scene working with Nippon Dynawave employees to mitigate the product and container involved," the Longview Fire Department said in an alert on social media.

A vehicle from the Longview Fire Department is shown at the scene after a hazardous materials incident following an implosion at the Nippon Dynawave plant in Longview, Wash., on May 26, 2026.KATU

There is no immediate threat to the public, authorities said.

Residents were urged to avoid the area amid the active emergency response.

The Nippon facility is located on the Washington-Oregon border near the Columbia River. It is a kraft pulp and paper mill and liquid packaging plant, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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