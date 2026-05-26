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Sold-out performances in El Paso bring more than $1.49 million in ticket sales in first 3 months of 2026

KVIA
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Published 5:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nine sold-out performances in El Paso brought more than $1.49 million in ticket sales in the first three months of 2026, according to Destination El Paso.

Destination El Paso said the success in sales shows the city's ability to attract all types of entertainment. The nine sold-out performances included:

  • Chicago, a rock band
  • Styx, a rock band
  • Singer-songwriter Humbe
  • Pop duo Jesse & Joy
  • Comedian Gary Owen
  • Bands Conjunto Primavera and Banda Machos
  • Comedy group Las Alucines
  • Comedian Matt Mathews
  • Singer Luis Angel "El Flaco"

More than 18,000 people went to the performances, Destination El Paso said.

"Our venues are more than stages—they are gathering places where our community comes together to
celebrate music, culture, and shared experiences," Interim President and CEO of Destination El Paso Brooke Underwood said in a statement.

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