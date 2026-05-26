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Water outage in Northeast El Paso planned for Wednesday

El Paso Water
By
Updated
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water said a planned water outage will affect some Northeast residents Wednesday while the utility does replacement work.

The utility said from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, about 200 customers near Cross Street from Deer Avenue to Oryx Circle will lose water service.

The work will replace valves in the area to improve infrastructure, EP Water said. The utility will have two water tankers for affected residents starting at 9 a.m. until water pressure returns to normal.

You can find the tankers at Cross Street at Deer Avenue and Quail Avenue, the utility said. The map below marks the tankers' locations.

Courtesy: El Paso Water

The work won't affect wastewater services, EP Water said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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