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Ysleta ISD offers free summer meals

The Ysleta Independent School District headquarters in East El Paso.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
The Ysleta Independent School District headquarters in East El Paso.
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Published 6:29 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District is offering free breakfast and lunch meals to children starting June 1.

The 2026 Ysleta ISD Summer Food Service Program is available for children ages 1-18 from Monday through Friday during the summer break.

Campuses participating in the summer food service program include:

  • Del Valle High School
  • Eastwood High School
  • Parkland High School
  • Valle Verde Early College High School (919 Hunter Dr.)

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Summer Food Service Program runs through June 26.

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