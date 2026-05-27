3 inmates charged for allegedly attacking, tasing unconscious correction officer in Doña Ana County Detention Center

ALBUQUERQUE (KVIA) -- Three inmates face federal charges after allegedly attacking a correction officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Mexico said Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the inmates allegedly beat the officer unconscious and tased him.

Court documents said the officer helped the U.S. Marshal service at the detention center May 11. He walked upstairs to monitor inmates and met Juan Gabriel Torres, Sergio Seanez and Titus Josiah McGaw Bulger, who were not allowed to be on the second floor.

Torres allegedly lunged at the officer and tried to punch him, but he was able to avoid it, officials said.

Seanez and Bulger attacked the officer to the ground, officials said. Seanez held the officer down while Torres and Bulger punched, kicked and stomped the officer's body, causing him to lose consciousness.

According to officials, Torres used the officer's taser on his unconscious body.

Officials say the attack lasted 22 seconds before guards entered the scene. The officer received care and went to the hospital. He survived and regained consciousness, officials said.

Torres, Seanez and Bulger are charged with assault involving a dangerous weapon and infliction of bodily injury on a person assisting U.S. officers, officials said. They will stay in federal custody pending trial.

If convicted, all three men face up to 20 years in prison.

The Las Cruces police and the city's Resident Agency of the FBI's Albuquerque Field Office helped investigate the case.