City of El Paso releases preliminary budget for 2027 fiscal year, public meeting schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso released its preliminary budget for the 2027 fiscal year Wednesday. It totals $1.405 billion across all funds, which the city said is a 1.7% increase compared to FY 2026.

The city cited rising costs, public safety operations, infrastructure obligations, contractual costs and voter-approved commitments as reasons for the increase.

The city started its budget process six weeks earlier than in previous years to host public budget meetings throughout June. At the meetings, residents can ask questions and give feedback about the preliminary budget.

The preliminary tax rate is estimated at at $0.783 per $100 valuation, the city said. The FY 2026 adopted rate was $0.760 per $100 valuation. The city said this is an early estimate, and the budget will not be adopted until August.

Based on current projections, the city said the average single-family home taxable value is estimated at $233,549. It also said at the preliminary tax rate estimate, the average homestead tax bill would increase by $105 a year, or about $8.75 per month.

The preliminary budget included annual salary adjustments, the city said, including a proposed minimum wage increase for non-uniform employees from $15.75 to $16.25.

"The preliminary budget also reflects the financial pressures facing the City, including rising operational costs, voter-approved debt obligations, and the impact of unfunded state property tax exemptions," said Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas in a statement.

Here's the city's schedule for public budget meetings: