Gov. Greg Abbott to Texas colleges: Don’t increase tuition, fees

by Jessica Priest, The Texas Tribune

May 27, 2026

Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas colleges: Do not raise undergraduate tuition or fees next year.

In a letter sent Wednesday to public college and university presidents, Abbott noted that his previous directive remains “fully in effect” and that no undergraduate tuition and fees should increase for the 2026-27 school year.

The letter comes as university systems and colleges are finalizing budgets for the coming academic year.

Last week, the University of Texas System regents approved non-academic mandatory fee increases for several campuses, including athletics, student services, medical services and advising fees. At UT Rio Grande Valley, for example, the university services fee would rise from $38.10 per semester credit hour to $70 per semester credit hour beginning in 2027.

Archie L. Holmes Jr., UT System’s executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, recommended regents approve the fees, saying they were “non-academic in nature” and had been “really well thought out” by institutions. The increases would not raise the average cost of attendance at any affected campus by more than 3.7%, the 2025 Higher Education Price Index, according to system documents.

The freeze applies to all public two- and four-year schools, including health-related institutions, according to Abbott’s letter. The governor, who is facing reelection in November, told the leaders he wants to work with state lawmakers next session to extend the freeze beyond next year.

Texas lawmakers froze undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. As that freeze was set to expire, Abbott issued the current freeze directive in November 2024 telling colleges to keep tuition flat.

In Wednesday’s letter, he pointed to recent state spending on higher education to justify keeping the freeze in place. Texas legislators approved more than $680 million in 2023 to overhaul community college funding and $328 million in increased financial aid funding in the 2025-27 budget cycle, he noted.

Still, the UT System wasn’t alone in seeking fee increases.

Texas A&M University System regents considered changing Tarleton State University’s health and wellness fee from $4.91 per semester credit hour to a flat $75 per semester. Leaders said the money would help expand student medical and mental health services after the university cited eight student suicides in the past three years, rising hospitalizations and growing demand for crisis care.

Regents also considered raising its recreational and facilities fee from $100 to $125 per semester. Students voted on both proposed Tarleton fee changes, according to school documents. About 59% of participating students supported the health and wellness fee change, while 51% supported the recreational activities and facilities fee increase.

Abbott’s letter does not distinguish between academic and non-academic fees.

Spokespeople for the UT and Texas A&M systems did not respond before publication Wednesday to questions about whether they believe the fee changes are allowed under Abbott’s directive.

Later, UT System spokesman Ben Wright said system leaders are "committed to affordability." He pointed to regents' efforts to cover tuition and fees for eligible undergraduates from families with annual gross incomes below $100,000. He said UT institutions graduate more than 68,000 students annually, half of whom graduate with no tuition or fee debt.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University System and University of Texas System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.