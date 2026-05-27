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Man arrested during traffic stop, charged with indecency with a child

El Paso County Constable Precinct Three
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Published 1:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 37-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop and charged for sexual contact with a child, according to the El Paso County Constable Office of Hector Bernal, Precinct Three.

Wednesday, a sergeant with the constable's office saw Ryan Henry Falvey driving a car.

The sergeant knew Falvey was wanted on two counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact.

The sergeant stopped Falvey at the 14400 block of Eastbrook Drive in Far East El Paso and took him into custody.

The constable's office booked him into the county jail with a $75,000 bond, according to records.

The arrest came from an investigation led by the El Paso Police Department in 2025, the constable's office said. The warrants issued in March 2026.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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