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Man arrested, suspected of kidnapping 2 Missouri children found in Chaparral

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Published 6:46 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man was arrested for being suspected of kidnapping two Missouri children found in Chaparral, New Mexico, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday.

The USMS said on Tuesday, the USMS District of New Mexico received help to find the two children and arrest the alleged abductor, Ralph Jones Jr.

Jones is believed to have traveled through New Mexico with three children, two of them being abducted, USMS said.

The District of New Mexico Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team, New Mexico State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Otero County Sheriff's office found the two kidnapped children and arrested Jones at the 700 block of Luna Drive in Chaparral near Chaparral High School.

USMS said all three children went to the Child, Youth and Family Department and will stay in its custody until arrangements are made with Missouri authorities.

Jones was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center and awaits extradition to Missouri on the kidnapping charges.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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