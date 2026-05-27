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City of Sunland Park to Host 2026 State of the City Address

KVIA
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Updated
today at 10:52 AM
Published 10:40 AM

The City of Sunland Park will host its 2026 State of the City Address on May 27 at the Sunland Park Municipal Sports Complex.

According to the city, the event will highlight recent milestones, public safety priorities, infrastructure updates, and long-term plans for the community.

Mayor Javier Perea, alongside city council members and municipal leaders, is expected to discuss ongoing developments and initiatives designed to support residents and businesses across the region.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Sunland Park Municipal Sports Complex located at 4700 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa.

The official program includes opening remarks from City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante, a moment of reflection led by Daniel Carranco, and the formal State of the City Address from Mayor Perea beginning at 10:15 a.m.

City officials say the event will also serve as an opportunity for residents to hear directly from local leadership regarding the city’s progress and future goals.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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