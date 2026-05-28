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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm Days Continue, Storm Chances Return Next Week in Borderland

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Published 5:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Warm and mostly dry weather will continue across the Borderland through the weekend, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s in El Paso and surrounding lowland areas.

According to the National Weather Service, afternoon breezes will continue, especially Friday, but conditions remain fairly quiet through the weekend. Forecasters say Otero and Hudspeth Counties could see isolated thunderstorms Thursday, while most of the Borderland stays dry.

A pattern change is expected early next week as deeper moisture begins moving back into the region. That could bring cooler temperatures and a better chance for rain and thunderstorms starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of next week.

Forecasters say Monday could become one of the warmest days so far this season, with some areas nearing the triple digits. However, temperatures are expected to cool slightly once clouds and moisture increase.

Fire weather concerns remain elevated in parts of southern New Mexico due to dry air and low humidity levels.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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