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All El Paso Harmony Public Schools recognized for commitment to STEM learning

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Published 5:48 PM
Harmony Public Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All Six Harmony Public Schools Campuses have been recognized in El Paso to earn a National PLTW Distinguished School Recognition.

Project Lead The Way is a national nonprofit organization that provides transformative learning experiences in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science, helping students develop real-world knowledge and skills for future careers.

The national recognition from Project Lead The Way (PLTW) during the 2025-26 academic year for their commitment to expanding student achievement and access to high-quality STEM education.

Dr. Kamil Yilmaz, West Texas Superintendent for Harmony Public Schools said "This achievement reflects the dedication of our educators, the hard work of our students, and our district’s continued commitment to preparing students for success through STEM-focused education. Through programs like PLTW, we are building future leaders, innovators, and problem solvers.”


The following campuses earned PLTW Distinguished School honors:

Harmony School of Excellence El Paso — PLTW Distinguished Launch School

Harmony School of Innovation Elementary El Paso — PLTW Distinguished Launch School

Harmony School of Science Elementary El Paso — PLTW Distinguished Launch School

Harmony School of Innovation El Paso Middle/High — PLTW Distinguished Gateway School and PLTW Distinguished High School

Harmony School of Science Middle/High El Paso — PLTW Distinguished High School

Harmony Science Academy El Paso — PLTW Distinguished High School

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Mia Okubo

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