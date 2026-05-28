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EPCC rolls out free grocery pick up schedule for June through November

EPCC student Perla Tovar, left, received food items from Iran Silva at the EPCC/El Pasoans Fighting Hugar Mobile Pantry Wednesday at Mission Del Paso campus.
EPCC
EPCC student Perla Tovar, left, received food items from Iran Silva at the EPCC/El Pasoans Fighting Hugar Mobile Pantry Wednesday at Mission Del Paso campus.
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Published 2:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College's Summer and Fall Mobile Food Pantry is preparing to return June 2.

EPCC said it's teaming up with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to host a grocery pick up every Tuesday through November from at EPCC campuses across the city.

Organizers ask residents to bring their own bag or wagon to take their groceries home.

According to EPCC, here are the dates each campus will have the grocery pick up:

Mission del Paso campus (10700 Gtwy Blvd. E near Far East El Paso)

  • June 2, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • July 7, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Aug. 11, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 15, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Oct. 20, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Valle Verde campus, Parking Lot L (919 Hunter Dr. in the Lower Valley)

  • June 9, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • July 14, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Aug. 18, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 22, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Oct. 27, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Transmountain campus, Parking Lot B (9570 Gateway N Blvd. in the Northeast)

  • June 16, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • July 21, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Aug. 25, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 29, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Nov. 3, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Rio Grande campus, Parking Lot C (100 W Rio Grande Ave. in Sunset Heights)

  • June 23, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • July 28, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 1, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Oct. 6, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Nov. 10, 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Northwest campus, Parking Lot A (6701 S Desert Blvd. near Canutillo)

  • June 30, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Aug. 4, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Sept. 8, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Oct. 13, 10:00 a.m. – Noon
  • Nov. 17, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
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Mia Okubo

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