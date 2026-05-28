Iran live updates: Negotiators believe they have draft deal, leaders haven’t approved

By David Brennan, Meredith Deliso, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 11:02 AM MDT

American and Iranian negotiators believe they have arrived at a draft agreement to formally extend the ceasefire and gradually open the Strait of Hormuz that can win the support of both countries, but President Donalad Trump and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei have not yet given their final stamps approval -- meaning there is no deal at this point, according to two U.S. officials and another source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Both Trump and Iranian leadership have rejected deals in the late stages of negotiations before. The U.S. officials also say the Trump administration is still concerned about the fractured Iranian regime’s ability to coalesce behind any agreement, but that high-level Iranian officials have indicated the regime can accept the terms that are currently on the table.

U.S. sources also confirmed that U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached a deal, but it still needs Trump’s final approval, which was first reported by Axios.

The U.S. officials confirm that the president has been briefed on the draft memorandum of understanding, and say it would see the Strait of Hormuz fully opened over the course of 60 days -- with Iran loosening its grip on the waterway and the U.S. pulling back its naval blockade in synchronized steps until the strait returns to its pre-war status quo.

-ABC News' Shannon K. Kingston