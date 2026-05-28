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Man allegedly crashes into El Paso County deputy patrol unit while driving drunk

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Published 3:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 53-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly crashing into an El Paso County Sheriff's Office patrol unit, EPCSO said Thursday. The sheriff's office also said the man drove while intoxicated.

The sheriff's office said deputies used a patrol unit with its emergency lights on to block Montana Avenue at Krag Street to investigate a motorcycle crash May 24.

At 10 p.m., Amado Vasquez Burrola allegedly drove past the road closure and crashed into the deputies' unit. One of the deputies had to run out of the way to avoid being hit, EPCSO said.

After an investigation, deputies took Vasquez Burrola into custody and charged him with DWI with an open alcohol container and possession of marijuana, EPCSO said. They booked him into the county detention facility on a $10,100 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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