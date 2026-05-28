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Man charged for animal cruelty after deputies find malnourished dog

EPCSO
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Published 6:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it charged a man for animal cruelty after finding an underweight dog with visible bones.

On Memorial Day, deputies helped the Animal Welfare Unit with an investigation on the 13300 block of Estancia de Misiones Street off S San Elizario Road.

They found a medium-sized pit bull in "extremely poor physical condition," according to the sheriff's office.

The dog looked malnourished with visible ribs, spine and hip bones, EPCSO said. The sheriff's office said the dog had a hard time moving and needed help.

Deputies contacted the owner, Manuel Salazar Jr., and took him into custody after an investigation, EPCSO said.

He faced an animal cruelty charge and was booked into the county detention facility on a $2,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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