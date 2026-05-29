A guide to help keep Borderland children safe around water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — As the warm temperatures continue to grip the Borderland, many children will be around swimming pools. May marks National Water Safety Month, a time to help prevent drowning and promote safe water practices.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years old.

“Drowning is so silent and so fast,” said Deanna Gutierrez, a certified Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) swim instructor in El Paso.

She’s been teaching swim survival for over ten years now. Every year, she teaches anywhere between 100 and 150 children.

“I think learning to swim is very important for, at any age, no matter what, even if you have a pool or not. I know I don't have a pool personally, but I made sure my kids learned as well, so I think it's very important,” she said.

Gutierrez said many drownings are preventable!

"We teach how to, what to do when they fall in the water. If something were to happen, that they find themselves alone in the water, they learn how to float immediately," she said. "And that's like second nature. It's muscle memory."

She said parents should help children become comfortable around the water, even if you don’t have a swimming pool at home.

While teaching children how to swim is critical, there are other tips to keep in mind, including: