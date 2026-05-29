El Paso ISD names first female chief of district police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District appointed a new district police service chief. Donica Pedregon made history as the district's first woman to lead the department.

Pedregon joined EPISD's police services in 2014 and has since served in several leadership roles, such as a field training officer. Her promotion to chief of police isn't the first time she made history.

In 2021, she became the first female sergeant in department history and first female lieutenant in 2024, according to the district.

"I do not want to focus on me simply being a woman," Pedregon said. "However, I do recognize the significance of this moment and what it represents for those who will some day follow the same path."

She has more than 15 years in law enforcement experience inside and out of the district. She helped mentor and train future officers at the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy, EPISD said.

Courtesy: EPISD

"As someone who has risen through the ranks of this department, it is the honor of a lifetime to now lead the outstanding men and women of the El Paso ISD Police Department," Pedregon said.

Pendregon is also a U.S. Army combat veteran, according to EPISD.