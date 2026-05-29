Skip to Content
News

EPISD board member, teacher union president address concerns ahead of Tuesday’s board meeting

kvia
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ahead of next week's El Paso Independent School District board meeting to decide if the district cuts more than 400 EPISD jobs, ABC-7 spoke today with Dr. Jack Loveridge, Vice President of the board and Ross Moore, El Paso Federation of Teachers President.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.