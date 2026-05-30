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Body found after Fire Department put out dumpster fire near Downtown El Paso

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
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Published 7:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department says that the Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a body that was found after a dumpster fire on the 900 block of Florence Street Saturday.

The El Paso Fire Department responded to a call about a dumpster fire at the 900 block of Florence and officials say that was around 9:27 P.M. Saturday night.

Our ABC-7 crews captured video of the scene late last night. Crews reported that police were blocking off the areas near the Kelly Center for Hunger Relief in Downtown El Paso. 

Officials did not say where the body was found in relation to the fire or any further details regarding the body found.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on air and online as we continue to learn more information.

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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