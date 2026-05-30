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Stephanie Han weighs in before fight against Holly Holm

KVIA
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Published 1:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Stephanie Han will attempt to defend her WBA lightweight title against Holly Holm in a highly anticipated rematch Saturday at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The ceremonial public weigh-ins for the fight took place Friday evening where Han, the defending world champion, weighed in at 134.6 pounds. The public event served to engage fans with face-offs and final statements before fight night.

Saturday's fight marks Holm's first fight to air on ESPN in 19 years.

The event will also feature Puerto Rican star Amanda Serrano defending her unified WBA and WBO featherweight world titles. She will face German boxer Cheyenne Hanson, known as Pepper.

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