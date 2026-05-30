Suit filed against ICE’s Camp East Montana operations over alleged “inhumane” conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU of Texas), the entity as well as four others sued Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Friday night over alleged inhumane conditions at Camp East Montana.

According to the ACLU of Texas, the lawsuit and motion for class certification were filed on the behalf of four people detained at Camp East Montana.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, the ACLU, Texas Civil Rights Project, Human Rights Watch, and the law firm Farella Braun + Martel LLP are the several entities that documented in their filing accounts of alleged rights violations, including: Severe medical neglect and disease outbreaks, including a months-long measles outbreak that infected at least 14 people.

Violent uses of force by officers against detained immigrants and coercive threats of deportation.

Excessive use of solitary confinement to punish people for requesting basic needs like medical care or hygiene.

Inadequate and rancid food that have caused detained people to lose extreme amounts of weight.

Exposure to dust storms through openings in tent walls that subjects people to respiratory disease.

Dangerous and unsanitary living conditions in the tent camp, among other rights violations.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and asks the court to find the conditions at Camp East Montana violate detained people's Fifth Amendment right to due process and the Administrative Procedure Act.

One of the named plaintiffs, Gerald Akari Angye, in the suit said the following in a hand written statement: “The conditions here in this ICE tent camp in a desert are inhumane and cruel. No human being should ever have to go through this. I have already experienced torture in my home country of Cameroon and I never thought I would experience such severely violent treatment by guards here in the United States of America. I have been beaten here and even today, I still have a brace on my hands and wrist. I am in pain and I am scared to be here. No one deserves such cruel treatment. We are all humans and deserve to be treated like it.”

According to the lawsuit, it seeks for the federal court to prevent ICE from continuing to operate the facility while it remains out of compliance with federal detention standards, stating that the government’s decision to keep the facility operating despite inspection findings was unlawful under the Fifth Amendment.

ABC-7 has reached out to DHS for a statement regarding the lawsuit.

This is a developing story and once more information is provided, we will update you on air and online.